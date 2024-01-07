NFL Rumors: Did Derrick Henry hint at NFL retirement in Titans goodbye speech?
Derrick Henry appeared to say goodbye to the Titans after Week 18. But did he also hint at hanging it up altogether?
By Lior Lampert
After a massive Week 18 performance to help the Tennessee Titans play spoiler and eliminate their divisional rival Jacksonville Jaguars from playoff contention, running back Derrick Henry hinted at retirement in his postgame send-off to the fans at Nissan Stadium.
Is Derrick Henry considering hanging up the cleats?
With Henry set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, questions about Henry’s future with the Titans have emerged in recent weeks. Now, questions about his future in the NFL are beginning to surface after he gave what felt like a goodbye speech following the Titans' 28-20 defeat of the Jaguars. “Titans fans, I just want to say thank you for the greatest eight years of my life… I hope I was an inspiration to all the young kids,” Henry said
Whether this is the end of Henry’s career as a Titan or his career as an NFL running back is yet to be determined, this is an opportunity to reflect on the illustrious career the 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year Award winner has had in eight seasons with the franchise that selected him with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
When Henry won Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, he ran for a career-high 2,0227 rushing yards, which ranks fifth all-time on the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing list. Eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns in five of the past six seasons, Henry has been one of the greatest tailbacks of his time. He's been elite for eight years in a position that has a lifespan of less than three on average.
King Henry ended the 2023 season with a bang, logging 19 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown, including this Henry-esque 69-yard run. To conclude the campaign, Henry finished with 1,167 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, adding 26 receptions for 214 yards through the air. Showing little to no signs of slowing down physically, Henry should have no shortage of suitors if he decides to continue his playing career beyond this season, but if he hangs it up? He'd be going out on top, and it's hard to fault him for that if that's his preference.