NFL Rumors: Diontae Johnson trade, Buccaneers next step, Caleb Williams meeting
- Caleb Williams to meet with Bears after USC Pro Day
- Bucs' next step is what we all expected — to negotiate with Baker Mayfield
- Diontae Johnson might want out of Pittsburgh
NFL rumors: Caleb Williams to meet with Bears after USC Pro Day
Caleb Williams, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is expected to meet with the Chicago Bears after USC's Pro Day on March 20. The initial plan was to bring Williams in for a meeting this week, but the Trojans' QB opted for a later meeting, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
One potential complication is Williams' medical testing. He did not partake in medicals at the Combine, instead waiting to test with individual teams. The new league year starts on March 13. Bears GM Ryan Poles recently expressed a desire to trade Justin Fields sooner than later if Chicago decides to select a quarterback with the first pick. There's a chance Fields could be stuck in limbo a bit longer while the Bears wait on Williams' medical clearance.
The Bears want to do right by Fields, but Williams is essentially dictating his own pre-draft schedule at this point. That is the luxury of being the projected No. 1 pick. Chicago traded out of the first pick last season, and there's still a chance Chicago could do the same in 2024. That said, Williams has the makings of a generational prospect. Fields showed improvement in his third NFL season, but arm talent remains a point of concern. Williams can make throws Fields wouldn't dream of.
All signs point toward Chicago picking Williams and trading Fields, but the Bears' front office will prioritize due diligence before officially offloading their 2021 first-round pick.