NFL Rumors: Diontae Johnson trade, Buccaneers next step, Caleb Williams meeting
- Caleb Williams to meet with Bears after USC Pro Day
- Bucs' next step is what we all expected — to negotiate with Baker Mayfield
- Diontae Johnson might want out of Pittsburgh
NFL rumors: Steelers gauging trade interest in Diontae Johnson
The Pittsburgh Steelers are potentially "looking to see who's interested" in WR Diontae Johnson, per The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.
"Diontae Johnson might not want to be [in Pittsburgh] either."
We can feign shock and awe, but the writing was already on the wall with respect to Diontae Johnson's future in Pittsburgh. Billed as WR1 once upon a time, Johnson struggled through injuries and bouts of laziness in his fifth season with the organization. He appeared in 13 games, reeling in 51 of 87 targets for 717 yards and five touchdowns.
The natural talent has never been in doubt with Johnson, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He went for 1,161 yards and made the Pro Bowl in 2021. Since Kenny Pickett took over the offense, however, Johnson's role has diminished, as has the success of Pittsburgh's offense in general. There were multiple examples of Johnson taking plays off and unsubtly expressing his unhappiness with the Steelers' offense last season. He was involved in multiple sideline spats and locker room altercations.
If the Steelers truly gauge interest around the league, it shouldn't be too hard to find a taker. Putting Johnson is a more stable offensive ecosystem, especially on a contender, could work wonders. The Steelers have never finished below .500 since Johnson's arrival, but last season's team always felt one meltdown away from mediocrity. It's not hard to understand why frustration mounted, even if Johnson deserves his share of the blame for underwhelming performances.
With less than two months left until the NFL Draft, expect the Steelers to move off Johnson quickly if a trade is indeed in the works. We can assume the return package will be centered on draft capital.