NFL Rumors: Does failed trade spell Derrick Henry’s top landing spot?
Do we already know where Derrick Henry will land in free agency?
The Tennessee Titans are expected to let Derrick Henry enter free agency for the first time. While Henry is sure to have a robust market, at least relative to the declining standards of his position, we may already know where the four-time Pro Bowl RB is heading.
According to NFL insider Air Meirov, the Titans discussed trading Henry to the Baltimore Ravens prior to the Oct. 31 deadline. While that didn't come to fruition, the Ravens' interest is notable. One has to believe Henry, entering his age-30 season at a volatile position, would prefer to join a contender.
Meirov notes the unique circumstances surrounding Henry, who played all four years of his second contract and even earned a pay raise from the Titans. That is unheard of for running backs in today's NFL. The market for the position has tanked, to the point where even the best runners in the league are unable to get significant long-term guarantees.
Ravens emerge as obvious favorite for free agent Derrick Henry
Henry is part of a long list of noteworthy RBs expected to enter free agency after not being franchise-tagged. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, and Tony Pollard are all up for grabs, just to name a few. So, Henry will need to battle not only the declining value of his position but the saturation of the market. That alone means Baltimore is not a guarantee, because the Ravens could decide to pursue a different top-shelf RB altogether.
That said, Baltimore and Henry is a perfect fit on paper. The Ravens led the NFL in rushing yards per game (156.5) last season, averaging over 15 more than the second-ranked Chicago Bears. A lot of credit goes to Gus Edwards, who helped Baltimore overcome a season-ending injury to J.K. Dobbins. A lot of their success is attributed to Lamar Jackson, too, both due to designed runs and improvised scrambles.
In the end, however, the Ravens' elite run game was a product of scheme and personnel, more so than a single elite RB. Both Edwards and Dobbins are competent, and a competent committee is all that is required in the modern NFL backfield. That said... it's hard not to buy into the upside of Henry, who has been the most physically imposing RB in the NFL for almost a decade.
Age and workload are a concern for Henry. He has been the Titans' undisputed iron-man workhorse for eight straight seasons. That takes a toll, and longevity at the RB position is never a guarantee. Henry averaged 4.2 yards per carry last season, tied for the lowest mark of his career. A lot of inferior backs would love to average 4.2 YPC, so one can hardly criticize Henry's output, but the stage is set for a decline.
The Ravens would, presumably, plant Henry into a more balanced RB room, ideally using Edwards or Dobbins (or both) to help share the burden. Henry could be even more effective on a per-touch basis with a less arduous role, plus it would help him continue to beat Father Time.
Last season saw Henry earn his fourth Pro Bowl, leading the NFL in carries (280) while racking up 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He also tallied 28 receptions on 36 targets for an additional 214 yards through the air.
Henry would add to the intimidation factor with Baltimore's offense. His brute force at the line of scrimmage, combined with Jackson's finesse stylings at the QB position, could make the Ravens uniquely challenging to defend.
For now, we can only wait and see if the interest between Baltimore and Henry is mutual.