A Dolphins-Panthers trade that saves Bryce Young and Miami
The Miami Dolphins saw their entire season get flipped on its' head when franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another scary concussion that left him unconscious on the turf.
Miami is now left to search for options at quarterback for a few reasons. Tua has outwardly said that he doesn't plan to retire because of this, but that option is never truly out of the picture with how serious these brain injuries are. There's also the possibility that Tua is forced to sit out a majority of the season with this injury. He could also be forced to medically retire at some point, based on what the doctors say.
All of that is speculation, but the Dolphins need to be prepared for any scenario. While they have signed Tyler Huntley to their roster, there's a very real chance that they need a new franchise guy in the coming weeks.
Enter Bryce Young.
A Dolphins-Panthers trade to fix both franchises biggest problems
In a shocking turn of events, the Carolina Panthers have benched Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton. Young isn't injured, but he's just been flat-out bad for the Panthers.
With this turn of events, there is a world where Carolina cuts ties with him and opts to select a new quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, much like the Chicago Bears let Justin Fields go in order to pick up Caleb Williams.
If the Panthers are looking to end the nightmare now, they would have to take a hit on the draft capital they would get in return. This proposed deal sends three 2025 draft picks in the third, fourth and seventh rounds to the Panthers in order to send Young to Miami.
Let me preface, I don't think the Panthers should give up on Bryce Young yet. I don't think that the issue in Carolina is a Bryce Young issue. Young has a ton of potential, but the Panthers just don't have any talent around him. He's been dealt a horrible hand in the NFL.
If he is to land with the Dolphins, we would see a much clearer picture of who Bryce Young really could be in the NFL. Young would have weapons and a developed offensive scheme for the first time in his short NFL career.
Do I think they should trade him? No, I don't. But I would be foolish to not acknowledge that it's a possibility.