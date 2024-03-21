NFL Rumors: Dolphins hosting intriguing third for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
The Miami Dolphins are hosting someone with a big name and a highlight reel, a player that if paired with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has the chance to blossom
According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Dolphins are hosting free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a visit, and if things were to go well, it is possible the former LSU first-round pick could find himself in South Beach.
Despite limited action over the last few years, the presence of Beckham Jr. is enough to give defenses a reason to be concerned. Many forget that during Super Bowl LVI, Beckham was on his way to potentially winning MVP before tearing his ACL. The Rams would beat the Bengals without Beckham, but he proved his worth.
Odell Beckham Jr. would add another dimension to the Dolphins offense but all eyes remain on Tua Tagovailoa
As sizzling as the opportunity to add OBJ is for the Miami Dolphins, there is a bigger issue. Names don't always produce victories. It's about the trenches and the physical approach to football as opposed to simply outrunning someone and making the highlight reels. That also includes the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins had several chances last season to find a way to win the AFC East, but they failed to close the deal time and time again. As a result, they had to endure frostbite and icy winds in Kansas City in the Wild Card round as opposed to the warm and comfortable climate at home. Additionally, they scored 70 against Denver but then went to Buffalo and laid an egg, the trenches are the issue.
Now, without Christian Wilkins, there is a massive hole in their defense that needs to be filled. Additionally, the offensive line has issues that need to be fixed. The hot names can sell tickets, but the underrated substance is what wins games. Hopefully, the Dolphins recognize that if they want to win the division this season.