Insider proposes simple Dolphins solution to Tyreek Hill contract conundrum
By Kinnu Singh
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill "couldn't be more happier" about running mate Jaylen Waddle's recent three-year, $84.75 million contract extension.
As for his own contract, there certainly seems to be more room for happiness.
During a weekly appearance on South Florida TV station WSVN, agent Drew Rosenhaus said he's had conversations about addressing Hill's contract with Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and vice president Brandon Shore.
Hill became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history when he signed his four-year, $120 million contract extension with Miami in 2022. Just two years later, he seems to be underpaid.
The NFL rapid revenue growth and pass-happy rule changes have caused the wide receiver market to boom this offseason. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also surpassed Hill's average salary with new contracts.
Hill's last contract was reported to carry an average annual salary of $30 million. A closer look at the deal reveals a more complex structure, however. Hill is receiving approximately $25 million per year through the first three years of the deal. The fourth and final year of the contract is a non-guaranteed void year with an inflated salary that inaccurately portrays the average annual average of the deal as $30 million instead of $25 million.
Mike Florio suggests a solution for Tyreek Hill's Dolphins contract
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio recently suggested a potential solution for Hill's contract. Florio believes Miami could make Hill happier with his contract situation by evenly spreading out the salary from the void year in 2026 into the 2024 and 2025 seasons and making the next two years fully guaranteed. The end result would effectively be a three-year deal with $29.2 million per year.
"Hill is ... due to make $19.765 million in 2024, $22.935 million in 2025, and $45 million in 2026," Florio wrote. "That’s $87.7 million in existing obligations, an average of $29.23 million per year. The 2024 salary is fully guaranteed. ... The key to making Hill happier with his contract situation could be to move that remaining money around. The simplest approach would be to make it $29.23 million in each of the next three years, with the first two years fully guaranteed."
Beyond the growing market, it's easy to understand why Hill would want a new contract. There is no guaranteed money remaining on his deal after the 2024 season, which would allow Miami an easy path to part ways with the All-Pro after the upcoming season.
The 30-year-old wide receiver carries a $31.3 million salary cap hit in 2024, but it goes up to $34.2 million in 2025. Miami could save $11 million on their 2025 salary cap by releasing Hill with a post-June 1 designation.
Hill made it clear that he wants to remain in Miami on the "Around the Bar" podcast.
"I love Miami," Hill said. "I love every every bit of it. I know my wife loves it. The kids love it. My mom loves it. And it's just a beautiful city to live in, man. You know, it's so much stuff to do. Yeah. And obviously, I would I would like to retire in Miami. We all know how the NFL is and jobs go and people get promotions over here. And like we understand that, but yeah, Miami is a great city man. I love the team that I play on, I love the guys in the locker room. I love the head coach. I love the GM. So that means continue. That means sign me."
Hill has found success in Miami. He has compiled 3,509 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns, and two All-Pro honors in his two seasons with the Dolphins. In 2022, he caught 119 passes for seven touchdowns and a career-high 1,710 yards.
In 2023, Hill set a new career high with 1,799 yards and led the league in receiving touchdowns (13). It's no coincidence that since Hill's arrival, the Dolphins have made the playoffs for the past two seasons, with their 2022 postseason appearance being their first in six years.