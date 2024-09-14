A Dolphins-Broncos trade for Tua Tagovailoa replacement with far more upside than Skylar Thompson
The Miami Dolphins came into the year with high expectations. They have a loaded offense with a ton of different weapons. Their offensive scheme and play calling has revolutionized the way that motion is used in today's game.
But after a horrific injury that resulted in yet another concussion for Miami's signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, the rest of the Dolphins' season sits in the hands of Skylar Thompson. That is, unless, Tagovailoa, is able to return soon, or the Dolphins make a trade.
In regards to Tagovailoa, there are some things bigger than football. His history of concussions and brain injuries continues to get worse. It's at the point where he could be contemplating retirement after the most recent one. If he does retire, the Dolphins need to replace him fast.
A Dolphins-Broncos trade to bring a former top pick to replace Skylar Thompson
The Denver Broncos currently have a quarterback on their roster that has no chance of playing, but he still holds a bit of potential given the fact that he's a former number two overall pick.
The player I'm talking about is the highly criticized Zach Wilson, formerly of the New York Jets. While he has shown very few indications that he could be a franchise guy, he would be cheap to acquire and he's a much-needed upgrade over Skylar Thompson.
He wouldn't be my first choice, if I were the Dolphins front office, but he's definitely a name that should be looked into.
The trade would be very cheap, especially given the fact that he's the third string quarterback on the Denver depth chart. Even the proposed trade above, for two seventh round picks, might be an overpay for the Dolphins, but given their desperation, they could be willing to make the deal happen.
The first thing to look at is Thompson. He's been given a few shots to prove that he can compete at the NFL level, but each time it's apparent that he can't. The Dolphins would finish below .500, no matter how talented the rest of their roster is, in any extended time that Thompson is starting.
As for Wilson, he's never been given a chance to succeed. He's never had a decent offensive line, solid weapons, or a good offensive scheme. If he landed on the Dolphins, he would have a much better chance at success than any year he was with the Jets.
Wilson is used to very limited weapons and a horrendous offensive line. With the Dolphins, he would be able to tap into his potential with weapons like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane at his disposal. He may never live up to the expectations that came with being the second overall pick, but he would be quite the upgrade over Thompson.