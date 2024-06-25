Eagles reportedly attempted trade-up in 2012 NFL Draft for Andrew Luck
By Kinnu Singh
Each year, the offseason brings sweeping changes for the unfortunate team that finishes with the worst regular season record. General managers are fired, coaches are replaced, and players are released.
Yet, the humiliation of being the league’s worst team is accompanied by the luxury of holding the coveted No. 1 overall pick in the next NFL Draft.
That juxtaposition was never more apparent than it was in 2011. Across the league, fans were actively rooting for their team to lose as many games as possible, all in the hopes of acquiring the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.
The goal was to select Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck, who was one of the most polished quarterback prospects to ever enter the league.
Luck represented an opportunity to escape the purgatory of mediocrity. “Suck for Luck” became the rallying cry for teams that were not good enough to win, but not bad enough to secure the top draft pick.
Ultimately, the Indianapolis Colts clinched the first selection with a putrid 2-14 record in the 2011 regular season.
Eagles desperately tried to trade for Andrew Luck in 2012 NFL Draft
Fanbases weren’t the only ones clamoring for Luck, however. While the “Suck for Luck” campaign may have ended, teams continued the chase for Luck into the offseason.
The Philadelphia Eagles "tried maniacally to trade up" to the No. 1 pick to draft Luck during the offseason, according to Zach Berman of PHLY.
The Eagles had signed quarterback Michael Vick to a six-year contract extension the year prior, but his productivity dipped during a disappointing campaign in 2011.
Indianapolis already had all-time great quarterback Peyton Manning on their roster, but his future was in doubt due to a neck injury. With Manning sidelined, the Colts offense surpassed 250 passing yards just three times during the 2011 season. Philadelphia hoped the Colts would keep Manning and auction off the rights to Luck.
"[The Eagles] had a really high grade on Andrew Luck and they tried maniacally to trade up that year,” Berman said. “Obviously, Indianapolis wasn't moving off that pick, but I think they were hoping the Colts would bring Peyton [Manning] back and they could trade for the No. 1 pick."
The Colts ultimately chose Luck over Manning. Ironically, both Manning and the Eagles individually went on to win a Super Bowl in the following years, while the Colts never made it past the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
Luck eventually retired after getting bruised and battered behind a porous offensive line, and Indianapolis has remained in purgatory ever since.