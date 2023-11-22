NFL Rumors: Eagles have chance to deal Cowboys massive blow with this signing
Shaq Leonard is a free agent after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are two potential suitors.
By Mark Powell
The Indianapolis Colts surprisingly waived former All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard this week. Leonard has struggled to recover from back surgery, which he underwent after the 2021 season. He played just three games in 2022, and hasn't looked much like his usual self in the Colts current scheme, growing frustrated as a result.
"They say I don't make enough splash plays, so I guess I'll still be watching for a bit," he said at the time.
Leonard did not back off those comments, made two weeks ago. After he was released, he told ESPN that he assumed his disgruntled suggestions played a role in the Colts choice.
"I always say that they say [complaints] are OK until you step on toes. I said that two weeks ago and I still stand by it," Leonard said Tuesday, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. "I don't know if that played a part. Do I think it plays somewhat of a part in it? Yes, because they could see it as a distraction. But I tried to be respectful with my answer."
Leonard is a former All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year. He signed a five-year, $98.25 million extension in 2021. Unfortunately, he has not looked like his usual self much since, which is why he was let go by Indianapolis.
NFL Rumors: Eagles and Cowboys fight it out for Shaq Leonard
Linebacker is less of a need right now for the Eagles, which have managed just fine in that department despite the usual wear and tear teams go through at this point in the year.
The Cowboys, however, have a hole at the position. FanSided's Cody Williams listed Dallas on his initial destinations article when Leonard was released:
Specifically at linebacker, though, depth remains an issue. On the active roster right now, the Cowboys are looking at Clark, converted safety Markquese Bell (who has also been tremendous) and recently signed former first-round pick Rashaan Evans. That's not exactly a position group overflowing with options if another injury were to happen, or even to diversify looks. Leonard could come in and change that," Williams wrote.
If the Eagles were to sign Leonard, they would remove another available linebacker option for Dallas, a team that desperately needs one.