NFL Rumors: Eagles trade request takes another step forward
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly open to trading one of their young defenders ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-1 entering the Week 8, sitting atop the entire NFC. That alone shows that the team is all-in to win a Super Bowl title after falling just short last year. They later solidified it by making a trade with the Tennessee Titans for safety Kevin Byard.
The team has bought ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline, but could they also sell?
The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote a column about how "potential sellers" are approaching the trade deadline. The Eagles shockingly made the list as a "surprise seller," with Breer reporting that the Eagles are open to trading defensive end Derek Barnett.
The former first-round pick requested a trade earlier this year.
Eagles reportedly open to trading Derek Barnett at deadline
Before the start of the regular season, Barnett's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had asked to be traded to another team, seeking to receive more snaps on defense. Per the defensive end's agent, the team wanted to keep him at the time but knew that he wouldn't receive much playing time.
Ahead of Week 9, Barnett is listed as the backup defensive end behind Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat.
While Barnett didn't exactly light up the stat sheet during his seven years with the Eagles, he will be remembered as the player who helped clinch Philadelphia's first Lombardi Trophy. In the closing moments of Super Bowl 52, Barnett recovered a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to give possession back to the Eagles and secure the 41-33 victory.
In his seven years with the Eagles, Barnett recorded 150 combined tackles (96 solo, 54 assisted), 76 quarterback hits, and 21.5 sacks in 72 games (45 starts). This season, Barnett played just 92 snaps, recording three combined tackles (one solo, two assisted) in seven games.
The Eagles take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. After that game, general manager Howie Roseman will have two full days to find a deal for Barnett and whether it's worth giving the thumbs up. If not, Barnett will remain on the roster for the remainder of the season when he becomes a free agent this March.