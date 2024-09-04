Eagles reportedly tried to cut bait with prized offseason addition on cutdown day
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman put a lot of emphasis this offseason in fixing a defensive unit that was a major disappointment last season. The Eagles dropped six of their final seven overall outings, including an embarrassing 32-9 wild card loss to the Buccaneers at Tampa.
In their final eight contests, which began with a 37-34 overtime win over the Bills, Philadelphia allowed a whopping 248 points. They surrendered at least 33 points in five of those contests.
Former Buccaneers’ standout linebacker Devin White was one of Roseman’s key offseason signings. However, when it comes to the team’s Week 1 clash with the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, the former first-round pick won’t be with the club as he was ruled out for the opener.
NFL Rumors: Eagles could've traded new LB Devin White
Via ESPN’s Tim McManus:
“The 26-year-old White signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Eagles in free agency this offseason. He spent much of the summer working with the first-team defense, often paired with Zack Baun as the starting duo at the beginning of practice.
“New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio frequently rotated players in, however, including former Georgia standout Nakobe Dean and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Dean, who impressed in the latter stages of camp, is likely to get the starting nod against Green Bay with White sidelined.”
Buan, a former third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints, spent four seasons with the franchise before signing a one-year, $1.6 million contract with the Eagles in early March. Dean, a third-round pick from the University of Georgia in 2022, played in only five games this past season, including the final eight weeks and the playoff game at Tampa.
Perhaps the bigger question here surrounds White. The fifth overall pick in 2019 had a standout debut campaign, was part of a Super Bowl championship defense in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021. By the end of five seasons with the Buccaneers, he seemed to fall out of favor with the club. A curious situation