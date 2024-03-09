NFL Rumors: Eagles free agency plan could lead to two huge trades
We've known since incredibly early in the offseason that the Philadelphia Eagles could potentially trade edge rusher Haason Reddick this offseason. While there were conflicting reports about how that possibility came about, the notion of that being a possibility has not gone away.
But now the Eagles could be not just eyeing a trade with Reddick, but also another edge rusher currently on the roster as well.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Eagles have been "shopping" Reddick and Josh Sweat already this offseason looking for a trade that would give them what they deem fair return. However, Russini also noted that this is part of the plan for Howie Roseman as she also reported that Philadelphia is a team to watch in free agency for pass-rusher Bryce Huff.
NFL Rumors: Eagles exploring Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat trades, targeting Bryce Huff
Reddick and Sweat have both been productive but are also at a point where it would behoove the Eagles to explore a trade for one or both players. Both edge rushers are in the final years of three-year pacts they signed with Philadelphia and, even with deferred money from restructures on the books for future seasons, it still makes sense to move on and get some sort of draft capital in return.
More importantly, the inclusion of Bryce Huff in the picture makes it even more sensible for Roseman and the organization. The former UDFA picked up by the Jets has emerged over the past two seasons as one of the better and more underrated pass-rushers in the league, including a 10-sack season for New York a year ago.
While Reddick and Sweat are coming to the end of veteran-type deals, though, Huff is looking for his first big contract. That youth could be huge for an Eagles defense that, despite reloading majorly in the draft, has been aging rapidly and needs a shot in the arm with youth. Huff could provide that, especially with the trajectory of his career to this point.
It will be interesting to see what the Eagles would eye in return for Sweat or Reddick, especially since cap relief could be more valuable to them than high-end draft capital. Even still, it's becoming more apparent what Philadelphia's lan this offseason, at least in free agency, will look like to try and get this team back on track after a late-season collapse in 2023.