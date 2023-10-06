NFL Rumors: Fins address Claypool trade, Ron Rivera's toasty bun, Trey Lance the spy?
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Mike McDaniel gives 1 key reason for Chase Claypool trade
Leave it to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to rehabilitate ex-Bears wideout Chase Claypool.
The Bears traded Claypool to the Dolphins for essentially a sixth-rounder, finally ridding themselves of a lost cause. During Claypool's short stint in Chicago, the Bears had never won a game that Claypool had played. The former Steelers draft pick had some redeeming qualities but ultimately rubbed the Bears' franchise the wrong way with his lackluster effort and seemingly immature attitude early this season.
Remember, this is the guy who celebrated a first down when Pittsburgh was losing in the final seconds of a game and had no timeouts.
Unceremoniously ousted from Chicago, Claypool enters Miami on his third flyer and joins a dominant Dolphins offense firing on all cylinders. Some Fins fans may have been asking why Miami traded for Claypool in the first place because, well, he hasn't been very good lately.
Head coach Mike McDaniel gives a rather succinct answer: He's fast.
McDaniel regurgitated the same messages that the Bears relayed when they traded for Claypool back in 2022. Can Claypool change the narrative in Miami? It helps that he doesn't have as high expectations as he did in Chicago, and he likely won't take on a starting role.
Looking at the physique and build of the other Dolphins' wideouts, it makes sense as to why McDaniel brought on Claypool in exchange for peanuts. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Braxton Berrios, the team's top three receivers, all stand 5-foot-10 or shorter and weigh less than 200 pounds. Claypool, on the other hand, looms at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds and could develop into a valuable red zone target.
Also, he's fast.