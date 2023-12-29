NFL Rumors: First Elijah Moore update after scary head injury
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore suffered a concussion on Thursday night against the Jets.
By Mark Powell
Elijah Moore's injury against his former team, the New York Jets, on Thursday brought the primetime game to a brief stand still. Moore laid motionless on the turf for a period of time prior to some involuntary movements that would concern any neurologist.
The Browns were already without top wide receiver Amari Cooper for Thursday's game, and now Moore could miss at least next week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland clinched a playoff spot with their Week 16 win despite using four quarterbacks so far this season. They are the only team in NFL history to achieve such a feat without anything resembling stable QB play.
Moore's status moving forward is in question. Depending on the severity of his concussion, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Moore could at least miss next Sunday's game against the Bengals. Any further absence would keep Moore out of Cleveland's first postseason contest.
Browns WR Elijah Moore in concussion protocol after Cleveland win
Despite the absence of Moore and Cooper, Joe Flacco threw for over 300 yards for his fourth straight game. Flacco praised Browns fans and the 'unbelievable atmosphere' at the stadium after the game.
“I said it from the very beginning. I mean, this city has been unbelievable, my teammates have been unbelievable in terms of just embracing me onto this football team. So, it’s all been great and it makes it that much more special to be able to come in here and play some good football,” Flacco said.
The Browns have a 4-1 record since inserting Flacco at quarterback.
When can Elijah Moore return from NFL concussion protocol?
The NFL has made some adjustments to its concussion protocol in the last few years. Namely, any player showing signs of a possible head injury will be taken out of a game courtesy of a spotter on the sideline. They will then be checked for signs of a concussion, and either cleared to play or placed in the protocol. In order to once again play after being placed in the protocol, players must pass a five-step process, which is outlined here via the league itself.