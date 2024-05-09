Olympic gold medalist reignites reported NFL interest with latest claims
By Jack Posey
Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson, recently released from the WWE (for those unfamiliar with that means like me, he was fired), has been garnering interest from “multiple” NFL teams, as confirmed by his manager.
This isn’t the first time Steveson has contemplated a career transition from wrestling to football, but the possible change begs the question: Could it actually work?
Steveson revealed that a Buffalo Bills scout reached out to him about a potential career shift in 2021, following his gold medal-winning wrestling triumph at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. The University of Minnesota graduate, a two-time national champion, stands at an imposing 6-foot-1, weighing 285 pounds.
Despite his impressive physique, the 23-year-old did not participate in football during high school or his time at Minnesota. This raises two intriguing questions: Where will he find his place, and can he make it stick?
NFL Rumors: Gold medalist Gable Stevenson getting NFL interest
Steveson will attempt to follow in the footsteps of WWE legend Brock Lesnar, who tried to make the NFL in 2004. Lesnar was signed by the Vikings and played in several preseason games, but didn’t make it any further. Unlike Steveson, though, Lesnar did play in high school.
Looking at Steveson's frame, the two most likely places he could play are on the offensive or defensive line. I don’t think it would be an offensive line because offensive linemen are usually even heavier than 285 pounds, and it is even more of a learning curb for someone who hasn’t played football in a long time—the question of who the “multiple” teams are reaching out to could quite literally be anyone.
Instead of in the old days when teams might be satisfied with having two or three premier pass rushers, teams nowadays are searching for five to seven to constantly have fresh legs on the field to rush the quarterback.
Training camp is right around the corner for NFL teams, so it’s hard to imagine that Steveson will sign with a team, learn how to play football, transition his body to be football-ready, and become a contributor between now and the start of the season.