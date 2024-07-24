Garrett Wilson's concerning contract update is drama Jets can't afford
By Kinnu Singh
No position in football relies as heavily on their teammates for success as wide receivers. It doesn't matter how much separation a wide receiver gains if the offensive line can't provide adequate pass protection or the quarterback can't throw the ball with accuracy and rhythm.
There are very few wide receivers who can overcome woeful offenses and still find ways to thrive. Future Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did it with the Arizona Cardinals, and wideout Davante Adams is currently doing it with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Those wide receivers are not only valuable, but they are hard to find. The 2024 offseason will likely be remembered for its historic wide receiver contracts. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, while Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith, Nico Collins, and Michael Pittman Jr. have all signed market-shifting deals with their respective teams.
Garrett Wilson hints at wanting massive contract with Jets in 2025
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has taken notes. When Wilson reported to training camp on Tuesday, he told reporters that he's been keeping an eye on the shifting wide receiver market ahead of next offseason, when he'll be eligible for a contract extension.
“I see all of it,” Wilson said. “I don’t look at it as far as that can be coming for me. I look at it as I’ve got to go make that happen. . . I’ve got the opportunity to join an elite group of guys. That’s who gets that type of money is an elite group of guys, guys that are part of teams that win games because of them and are difference-makers every single time they are on the field. I’ve got to go do it. I’m excited because if you do what you think you can do there’s a great conversation going on for it at this time. That’s not how I’m motivated, but I’m not going to sit here and act like I don’t see it.”
The comments make it quite clear that Wilson likely won't be interested in a taking a hometown discount for the Jets, which could complicate things in the future. New York is loaded with young, emerging talent such as cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, defensive end Jermaine Johnson, and running back Breece Hall. With all of those players due for contract extensions soon, it'll be difficult to pay top-market value to everyone.
Wilson has been one of the few bright spots on an offense that has been difficult to watch in recent years. The Jets ranked as the fourth-worst scoring offense in the NFL in both of the past two seasons. In 2023, they finished with the third-fewest passing yards (2,919) and the fewest passing touchdowns (11) in the league.
The 24-year-old wide receiver has overcome the team's substandard quarterback play and found ways to thrive ever since he was drafted with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wilson was named the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after his stellar campaign. Despite instability at quarterback, Wilson has compiled 178 catches for 2,145 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns through his 34 career games.