3 moves Giants can make now that Darren Waller has officially retired
By Lior Lampert
On Sunday, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller announced his retirement from football, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Waller posted a nearly 18-minute video on his YouTube channel regarding the decision he has been weighing since the 2023 season ended months ago.
The Baltimore Ravens selected Waller in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. After overcoming documented drug problems early in his career, the 31-year-old became one of the league's best tight ends against all odds. He finishes his career with 350 receptions, 4,124 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns across 86 games, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.
Unfortunately, there will always be a "what if" element to Waller's eight-year journey in the pros because of injuries. Soft tissue ailments have plagued him in the latter stages of his career, including his lone season with the Giants. He was limited to 12 contests in 2023, amassing 52 catches, 552 yards and one touchdown.
Per Tom Canavan of the Associated Press, New York saves $11.6 million in cap money while absorbing $2.5 million in dead money in light of Waller's retirement. So, they now have money to play with if they please.
However, the Giants have been prepared for this moment, operating as if Waller would not return. They chose Penn State tight end Theo Johnson in the fourth round in this year's draft to pair with 2022 fourth-rounder Daniel Bellinger. Moreover, they signed veterans Chris Manhertz and Jake Stoll in free agency.
The G-Men have made a concerted effort to replace Waller already. Now, they can use the financial relief from his retirement to fill other areas of need. But what else do they need?
Here are three moves the Giants can make now that Waller has officially decided to hang up the cleats.
3. Giants need to sign a veteran CB
The Giants' secondary was less-than-stellar this past season and lost two significant contributors in Xavier McKinney and Adoree' Jackson. Since then, the team has completely overhauled the unit, bringing in several new young faces via the draft. However, the group is so unproven and inexperienced that ESPN's Mike Clay feels they are the worst in football entering 2024.
After losing two valuable vets, it wouldn't hurt to bring in someone who can guide the young guns. Whether it be Steven Nelson, Stephon Gilmore, Xavien Howard or Patrick Peterson -- the G-Men have options.
New York ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in yards per pass attempt (6.7) and opponent passing yards per game lost (229.3). That will not get the job done in a division with high-powered aerial attacks led by elite quarterbacks like Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts.
2. Targeting a run-stopping DE will be key for the Giants defense
With the dynamic pass-rushing duo of prized offseason acquisition Brian Burns and 2022 fifth overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York has the edges settled. Moreover, they have All-Pro Second Team defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence providing pressure from the interior. Nonetheless, they need run-stopping defensive ends to complement them, especially in new coordinator Shane Bowen's zone-heavy 3-4 scheme.
New York lost a core interior defensive lineman to the Carolina Panthers this offseason in A'Shawn Robinson. Veteran journeyman Rakeem Nunez-Roches and 2022 fifth-rounder selection D.J. Davidson are getting the first crack at filling the void as things stand. But there are players available to the Giants on the open market who would instantly leapfrog them, like Emmanuel Ogbah, Calais Campbell and Mike Purcell.
Regardless of Robinson's departure, the Giants boasted arguably the worst defensive rushing units in football in 2023. Only the Denver Broncos allowed more yards per carry (4.7). Moreover, they finished 29th in opponent rushing yards per contest (132.4).
After neglecting a pressing need, the Giants can allocate the finances from Waller's retirement to right their wrongs.
1. Evan Neal insurance is a must for the Giants offense
Evan Neal has not panned out in his first two years as a pro -- to say the least.
Pro Football Focus has graded the 2022 No. 7 overall pick as one of the worst blocking tackles in the NFL in consecutive seasons. Now entering a make-or-break campaign in 2024, all eyes will be on Neal and his development (or lack thereof).
Based on what we've seen from Neal thus far, it is hard to envision some magical turnaround. So, the Giants would be wise to invest in insurance for if/when he flops.
The options available to New York in free agency aren't ideal, but they aren't much worse than Neal (if at all). There are trusted veterans on the market like Billy Turner or David Quessenberry. The former has logged at least 800 snaps in four of the past six seasons. Meanwhile, the latter has fared well in pass protection and appeared in 49 of 51 possible regular-season games since 2021.
Alternatively, the Giants can sign one of the aging left tackles who got released this offseason and move them to the right side. Donovan Smith, David Bakhtiari and Duane Brown come to mind as prospective candidates who fit the mold.