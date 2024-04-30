Rumored Packers veteran QB fit doesn't make a whole lot of sense
We may have seen the last of Ryan Tannehill on an NFL roster this late into the free agency cycle.
By John Buhler
Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is firmly behind us, we reluctantly have to turn our collective attention to the best of what's around. No, this isn't a groovy Dave Matthews Band concert, but rather a bargain bin of who's left in NFL free agency. One such name is a former first-round quarterback in Ryan Tannehill. He reinvented himself with the Tennessee Titans, but he might be out of the league now.
That didn't stop Bleacher Report's David Kenyon from tying the former converted wide receiver to quarterback from Big 12 Texas A&M fame to a handful of NFL franchises. He suggested the likes of the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. Tyler Brooke of Heavy.com didn't like the Packers fit. I don't either, as Tannehill's next team is either State Farm, Progressive or Nationwide.
You want to know how I know that Tannehill is more cooked than Frank Reich? Arthur Smith didn't even want him to come aboard now that he is the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator. Smith, and Mike Tomlin, preferred to give the increasingly limited self-proclaimed Mr. Unlimited the veteran minimum for Russell Wilson to sling a Terrible Towel over his head like Bret Michaels to Here We Go.
For me to say I would rather see what Sean Clifford is all about in year two out of Penn State, as he creeps closer to 30 than to 20, than Tannehill in Titletown says everything you need to know about it.
We could be living in an NFL world without Ryan Tannehill a part of it
Tannehill's NFL career fascinates me. He wasn't particularly good during his year or two starting for, I guess it was, Mike Sherman in College Station. Tannehill somehow ended up being a top-10 pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was the third quarterback taken behind Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III. Somehow, someway, he has had longer staying power in the NFL over those two.
Always more of a runner than a thrower, always more of an athlete than a quarterback, always more of an instinctive player than a cerebral one, here we are with Tannehill, a decade-plus into a career I can't even believe got off the ground. I will always give him credit for betting on himself in going to Nashville, beating out Marcus Mariota and helping Tennessee get to the AFC Championship Game.
However, I have no respect for Mariota, a man who quit on his team, doesn't know where Barcelona is and refuses to put pineappple on his pizza, even though he hails from Hawaii. Learn to live a little. Otherwise, Anthony Bourdain died in vain. To bring it all back home, Tannehill will go down as one of the most fascinating quarterback case studies of my lifetime, the millennial version of a Jim Plunkett.
While it wouldn't shock me if he is signed in the next few months, what does he have left in the tank?