Insider crushes idea of Cowboys finally making big move this offseason
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys have been the subject of criticism and ridicule this offseason for their moves, or lack thereof. After team owner Jerry Jones declared that the Cowboys would be "all-in" this offseason, their only major signings were former Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks and ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Speaking of Elliott, the signing comes after the team passed on selecting a running back in the NFL Draft. Jones notably praised Texas' Jonathon Brooks, who was the top-ranked rusher in the class, only to see the Carolina Panthers trade up to select him.
For fans hoping that the Cowboys would make a move for another running back, like say, Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's not happening, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.
Najee Harris trade to Cowboys unlikely
This comes after 93.7 The Fan's Adam Crowley brought up rumors about Harris to the Cowboys on Monday, and our outlet was attributed. FanSided never reported that Harris was available or the Cowboys' potential interest in him. Instead, we theorized what a trade package could look like if Dallas preferred to make said move.
Harris and the Steelers made news this week when the team opted to decline the running back's fifth-year option, which would have cost $6.7 million for the 2025 season. With that, this will be Harris' final year with the Steelers before hitting free agency.
Last season, Harris ran for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns on 255 carries, while catching 29-of-38 targets for 170 yards in 17 games played.
The Cowboys re-signed Elliott to a one-year, $2 million contract to bring him back to Dallas. Last season, Elliott ran for 642 yards and three touchdowns on 184 carries, while catching 51-of-65 targets for 313 yards and two touchdowns with the New England Patriots. Now, Dallas' running back depth chart this summer is led by Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman.
As of now, it appears the Cowboys are done at running back, while the Steelers will keep Harris for the upcoming season.