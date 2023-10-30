NFL rumors: Insider details likelihood of Vikings trading for a Kirk Cousins replacement
After losing Kirk Cousins for the season, the Minnesota Vikings need to decide if they'll try to trade for a quarterback, and fast.
By Josh Wilson
On Monday, it was reported what everyone already knew: Kirk Cousins will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season with a torn Achilles'.
The timing couldn't be worse for the Vikings, who have bounced back from a rough start, or Cousins, who enters unrestricted free agency this offseason.
Question marks abound for both the team and the player, who is obviously still all in as a Viking until the very end. With the trade deadline arriving on Tuesday afternoon, Minnesota needs to figure out fast if they'll head to the trade market to backfill Cousins' role on the team.
Adam Schefter details appetite for outside Kirk Cousins replacement
Speaking on the Pat McAfee show on Monday afternoon, Adam Schefter said he thinks the Vikings will pursue any and all options and at least kick the tires, but that ultimately they're likely to come back to one of the three backup quarterbacks already in-building:
"The Vikings are meeting about it now and they're going over the options and the fact of the matter is they don't think or know right now that there's an option better than Jaren Hall or Nick Mullins, or Sean Mannion, the three quarterbacks who have been in their building, working in their offense, who know their system, who they know."
He addressed other options, like Jacoby Brissett who might be available cheaply from a deal standpoint:
"Is it worth going to trade a draft pick to Washington for Jacoby Brissett who's in the last year of his deal, Washington's 3-5, 0-3 in the division. Maybe they can get him for a late pick?"
That, of course, may not be the best fit for the offense or playbook. Perhaps Colt McCoy fits better there due to past relationships and is ostensibly available without giving up a pick since he's a free agent. Minnesota can also consider him beyond Tuesday:
"Is it worth pursuing Colt McCoy who's a free agent? Doesn't sound like that's hot and heavy right now, maybe that'll change. but that's somebody that worked with Kevin O'Connell in Washington."
Ultimately, though, Schefter lays it out pretty plainly: It's tough to find a quarterback available right now that the Vikings can feel comfortable about from a performance standpoint while also acquiring him for a price that doesn't mortgage the future.
"You tell me the guy that is attainable, an upgrade for their roster, makes sense to do from a deal standpoint. It's hard to come up with the right guy."
Quarterback is such a hard position to replace and the Vikings are in a quagmire here. They've rightly put their eggs in the Kirk Cousins basket, who has really proven he's a top-10 quarterback in the league. Now, he's out, though, and the best option is likely the one familiar with the playbook already.
Sure, the Vikings could even get someone as skilled as Ryan Tannehill from the Tennessee Titans if they were willing to meet the price. But is the cost of draft capital worth it?
Sure they can get someone like Brissett, but is he skilled enough to actually prove an upgrade over any of the existing Vikings backup quarterbacks? Additionally, he has no familiarity with the playbook.
Tough situation for the Vikings, who will now likely have to turn their sights to Jaren Hall at quarterback. Not where they want to be, but such is life in the NFL.