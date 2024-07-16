NFL insider indicates Patriots tried to trade for Brandon Aiyuk recently
The San Francisco 49ers' offseason saga continues, full steam ahead. Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade after weeks of fruitless contract discussions, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Niners have rebuffed teams reaching out about the 26-year-old's availability.
Unstoppable force, meet unmovable object. One side has to give way eventually. Either Aiyuk comes back to the table early in the season, or the Niners cut ties with their disgruntled star to avoid a major distraction hanging over their NFC title defense. It's unclear which sides will give in, but Aiyuk clearly deserves the contract he wants.
Last season was a highly productive one for the Arizona State product, who accrued 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns as Brock Purdy's favorite target. The Niners' offense is uniquely stacked and yes, Kyle Shanahan can probably engineer a winner without Aiyuk on the field. But, absent a proper replacement, it won't be smooth sailing, and Deebo Samuel is quietly embroiled in his own precarious contract situation. It's not particularly clear what the Niners' plan is here.
There are absolutely teams interested in Aiyuk, who could break out as the undisputed No. 1 wideout when he's not splitting touches with Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. Aiyuk averaged 17.9 yards per catch last season, combining absurd acceleration and shiftiness, in addition to brute strength and crisp footwork.
Among the teams to reach out about Aiyuk over the last couple weeks, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson, are the New England Patriots.
Patriots reach out about 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk as trade rumors reignite
Few teams need wideout help more than the Patriots, who are set to rely heavily on 2023 sixth-round pick DeMario Douglas and 2024 second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk. Both are intriguing long-term bets, but neither is ready to anchor a receiving corps at the NFL level. Especially if New England decides to start Drake Maye instead of Jacoby Brissett. That is too much youth, even for a rebuilding team.
So much of a prospect's success is tied to situation, not just opportunity. Reps are great, but rookies need more than volume. They need a winning infrastructure — coaches and teammates to encourage good habits and light the way. Aiyuk would provide the Patriots with a steady-handed vet who can elevate their rookie QB, ease the burden on their rookie WRs, and supply leadership to a fledgling locker room.
His next contract could balloon to more than $30 million annually, but the Patriots won't need to worry about severe cap restrictions. Drake Maye isn't going to get his second contract for another four years, assuming he emerges as New England's QB of the future. The same for Polk at WR. Most of the Pats' primary building blocks are on affordable contracts and under long-term team control. That allows Eliot Wolf and the front office to splurge on Aiyuk in the short term.
New England isn't going to win much next season, with or without Aiyuk. But, it would behoove them to put at least one viable, every-down playmaker on the field. They need somebody to stress defenses and create fissures for the young guns to exploit. Aiyuk provides that very service, and ideally New England can blossom into a contender by the tail end of his next contract.