NFL Rumors: Insider raises alarms about Nick Bosa’s future with 49ers
By Scott Rogust
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in four years after falling short in the NFC Championship Game in the past two seasons. The team is ready to roll with Brock Purdy leading the way at quarterback, and with big additions on the roster like defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.
There is one area of concern heading into this season, and that's the fact that star lineman and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa has yet to receive a contract extension before the start of the season.
Bosa has yet to report to training camp as he seeks a new deal, and 49ers fans are wondering if they can reach an agreement. The clock is ticking, since the team kicks off the season on Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. General manager John Lynch said recently that he expects to sign Bosa before Week 1.
During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport was asked about where things stand between Bosa and the 49ers. Rapoport said that he doesn't "get the sense that anything is imminent," but notes that the team's offer to Bosa is "substantial."
NFL insider senses Nick Bosa, 49ers deal isn't imminent, but believes it will get done
"It sounds like there's been some level of conversation, I guess," says Rapoport. "There's at least been some touching base. They are not there yet, and I know this probably doesn't make anyone feel better, but there still is a lot of time. Bosa, I'm sure, keeps himself in unbelievable shape. I don't think he's going to need a lot of acclimation period. Even if he shows up five days from now, I'm sure he'll be ready for the season.
"He's going to make a lot of money. I feel very confident that if he signs a deal, he's going to be the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL. I feel very confident in that, and he should be. It's just, how high does it get? Does he get Aaron Donald? Does he get highest-paid non-QB? What does he get?"
The highest-paid edge rusher in terms of annual salary is T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt is making an average of $28 million per season on a four-year, $112.01 million contract.
Speaking of annual salary, ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said on ESPN's SportsCenter on Sunday that there is optimism a deal will get done.
"A little bit more optimism here with his contract with the 49ers because teams I've talked to expect him to put up a massive number, somewhere in that $30M+ per year," said Fowler, h/t Bleacher Report. He's considered the best pass rusher in the NFL. The 49ers have prioritized that; they know that. They want to get this done. It's just a deal of this magnitude with a lot of nuances about it, the structure the amount of years, a lot to sort out. So, still some time here."
Last year, Bosa recorded 51 combined tackles (41 solo, 10 assisted), 48 quarterback hits, 18.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended in 16 regular season games played.
As the opening kickoff gets closer, 49ers fans will no doubt be glued to their social media feeds, looking to see if the team can get a deal done with Bosa.