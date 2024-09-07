Everyone made the same joke about Ja’Marr Chase’s updated injury status
By Lior Lampert
Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's contractual impasse with the Cincinnati Bengals has experienced many twists and turns ahead of the team's 2024 regular-season opener.
As the Bengals gear up to host the New England Patriots, they're unsure whether they'll have their top wideout. Chase has even cast doubt over his Week 1 status, suggesting he won't be a full-go if he does suit up.
Chase has been on Cincy's injury report leading up to the upcoming contest against the Pats for "non-injury-related reasons," AKA you pay -- he plays. However, as ESPN's Ben Baby points out, his designation now includes an illness.
Whether Chase takes the field with the rest of the Bengals squad versus New England seems like a legitimate game-time decision. Nonetheless, everyone thought the same thing when the sudden sickness popped up, making wisecracks about the Pro Bowl pass-catcher being unwell because of his negotiations.
"Ja'Marr [Chase] is sick of not having a new contract yet," Baby's colleague Field Yates states.
"That man is sick and tired," Fellow ESPN member Kimberly A. Martin said regarding Chase's impromptu malady.
CBS Sports' Will Brinson got in on the fun, noting that Chase is "sick of not getting paid."
Nonetheless, Chase isn't the only one feeling squeamish while his extension talks with the Bengals unfold. Members of the Cincinnati faithful and fantasy football managers alike are anxiously awaiting to put this matter behind them.
Most importantly, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow must be feeling uneasy. Not only is Chase's availability in question, but fellow standout receiver Tee Higgins is doubtful with a hamstring injury. Who will the franchise passer throw to when Cincy faces New England should both be sidelined? Not anyone proven at their level, that's for sure.
Meanwhile, Chase carries a questionable tag heading into the Bengals' clash with the Patriots in The Jungle (for now). Of course, that could change quickly if a deal gets done before kickoff. Regardless, the ominous last-minute update only adds to the uncertainty.
Shortly before news about the illness surfaced, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that Chase told the media he believes an agreement is "in reach." Nevertheless, this is a far from ideal way for the 24-year-old and the Bengals to begin the 2024 NFL campaign.