NFL Rumors: Jameson Williams suspension reduced as good times roll for Lions
Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is being reinstated early and will now be eligible for Detroit's next game versus the Carolina Panthers.
The Detroit Lions will have wide receiver Jameson Williams back early after his six-game suspension for betting on non-NFL games while in NFL facilities was reduced to four games.
This is massive news for the Lions, who drafted Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Now, the team can expect him to return for Week 5 of the NFL season. In 2021 at Alabama, Williams went off for 79 receptions, 1,572 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns. It seems likely he is ready to break out and receive full playing time.
Williams didn’t play much in 2022, but could have a breakout campaign in 2023 and finally emerge as the Lions' best receiver. Last season, he showed much potential, running the ball once for 40 yards and, prior to that, catching one of his nine targets and taking it 41 yards for a touchdown.
The Lions have started the season 3-1 after dismantling the Packers 34-20 on Thursday Night Football. Now, with potentially one of their best weapons back, they could become the threat many think they can be.
Originally set to return in Week 7, Williams returning two weeks sooner means he will face off against the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL and NFLPA agree to change the gambling rules
The NFL and NFLPA decided to modify the league’s policies on Friday. Violations of gambling have been rare in recent history, but others have been negatively affected, such as Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games.
This new modification increases discipline for gambling on NFL games, turning it into a one-year suspension if gambling on NFL games, but two years if it’s on the player's own team.
If any players are caught cheating, such as in the "Black Sox scandal," they will be banned from the NFL.
Meanwhile, non-NFL gambling done at an NFL faciliity will result in a suspension of two games. Players can receive a six-game suspension on a second violation, according to CBS Sports.