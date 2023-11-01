NFL Rumors: Jets attempted to trade for 2 star wide receivers and failed
Joe Douglas swung for the fences and missed on trade deadline day.
By Kristen Wong
'Twas a dull NFL trade deadline for many fans, especially Gang Green. The New York Jets stood pat on Tuesday, a move that was to be expected according to the team's beat reporters.
A day later, it was revealed that general manager Joe Douglas did in fact try to deal for two star wide receivers to boost the Jets' offense: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans and Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams.
The New York Post's Brian Costello said "the Jets made repeated inquiries about Evans and Adams but were told neither was available."
That falls in line with what was being reported on deadline day: namely, that the Raiders had no intention of trading Adams. The Bucs' intentions with Evans were less straightforward, though one can assume after this report that Tampa Bay planned to hold onto the veteran wideout for at least the rest of the 2023 season. Evans and the Bucs failed to agree to an extension this past summer and he will become a free agent in March.
Jets window-shopped Mike Evans and Davante Adams at the trade deadline
For those outraged at the Jets' lack of moves this October, don't be. Joe Douglas likely doesn't see this year as an all-or-nothing campaign since Aaron Rodgers is expected to return in 2024. Giving up first-round picks or other valuable draft capital for top-of-the-market pass-catchers may not be the wisest decision for the team long-term.
Per The New York Post, the Raiders put Hunter Renfrow on the trade block, but the Jets were reportedly not interested in adding a slot receiver.
Other than wide receiver, another pressing area of concern for the Jets was the offensive line after center Connor McGovern and guard Wes Schweitzer landed on injured reserve this week. The Minnesota Vikings had a guard to trade -- Ezra Cleveland -- and ended up shipping him to the Jaguars for a sixth-rounder.
That would have been a much more palatable trade for the Jets, and it's worth asking Douglas why he didn't make a move for Cleveland at the time.
In their sole move of the week, the Jets signed ex-Titan Rodger Saffold to the practice squad for O-line depth. This upcoming offseason, Douglas may be inclined to make a few more calls.