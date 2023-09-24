NFL Rumors: Jets pass on Carson Wentz in saddest chapter yet of NFL career
The New York Jets wanted nothing to do with Carson Wentz as a possible Aaron Rodgers replacement, which says more about the state of Wentz than New York.
By Mark Powell
The New York Jets are moving forward with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback without Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, who was injured in the Jets first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills, is out for the season with a torn achilles.
When Rodgers went down, pundits around football immediately floated potential free-agent and trade fits to New York, and for good reason. Wilson, who is a former top-5 pick for the Jets, has faltered repeatedly as a starting QB. It's much of the reason New York traded for Rodgers in the first place.
While New York has remained committed to Wilson, that didn't stop at least two free agent signal-callers in Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan from reaching out to the Jets. This is all per FOX's Jay Glazer.
NFL Rumors: What Jets denial means for Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz will eventually get a new job, but it'll likely come as a backup quarterback. Those in power around the league -- specifically in rival front offices -- to not view Wentz as one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the NFL. Frankly, it's tough to blame them, as Wentz routinely turns the ball over and puts his own defense in tough positions all too frequently.
As for Matt Ryan, the former Falcons and Colts quarterback took a job in the booth with CBS this offseason, but clearly still has an ear to the ground about possible openings. Neither player is a long-term starter at this point in their careers, and while Wentz has apparently been open to backup roles, he has yet to sign on for such a position despite connections to the Chiefs and Bills this offseason.
Wentz is only 30 years old, and has a cannon for an arm. Unfortunately, his football IQ just hasn't improved the last few seasons.