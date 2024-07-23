Latest report shows how messy Jets, Haason Reddick negotiations are
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets have found themselves amid attendance controversy once again. This time, it's not about Aaron Rodgers.
Jets defensive end Haason Reddick did not report to training camp on Tuesday with the rest of the team, marking the latest update in a bizarre saga that began in March.
The Jets acquired Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-round pick. The Eagles were willing to trade Reddick since he was entering the final year of his three-year, $45 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2022.
Teams do not typically trade for players until they've hashed out the contractual details, which makes the Reddick situation quite odd. Reddick has reportedly had little contract with his new team since being traded in late March. He also skipped voluntary team activities and mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason.
Haason Reddick's hold out doesn't look great for Jets
The situation doesn't look any prettier for the Jets as more details have emerged from SNY's Connor Hughes throughout the day.
The Jets made reportedly made Reddick a contract offer before the trade which would have given Reddick a raise from the $15 million he's scheduled to make this year, but Reddick declined the deal. He was reportedly searching for up to $28 million annually — nearly double his current salary.
The 29-year-old's contract includes a base salary of $14.25 million with a workout bonus of $250,000 and $500,000 in incentives. The $15 million annual salary ranks 19th among all edge rushers.
The Jets agreed to convert his current deal to being fully guaranteed with incentives, and they would negotiation a mid-season extension based on his performance. Reddick was reportedly on board with that approach and agreed to show up to the team's offseason training program. Reddick then skipped offseason team activities and mandatory minicamp, and is now holding out of training camp.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported that Reddick is looking for "an adjustment to his contract."
According to Hughes, the Jets are not willing to negotiate anything until he shows up. Reddick is subject to a $50,000 fine for each unexcused absence during training camp.
In the past two seasons, Reddick earned two consecutive Pro Bowl selections and one second-team All-Pro. He finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting after recording a league-high 16 sacks in 2022. He has recorded at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons.
Reddick was expected to replace Bryce Huff in a defensive line rotation that's powered by five other former-first round picks — Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson, Javon Kinlaw, Soloman Thomas, and Will McDonald IV. With linebacker C.J. Mosley at the second level and cornerback Sauce Gardner in the secondary, the Jets defense is poised to excel once again.