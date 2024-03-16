NFL Rumors: Jets missed out on elite WR option for Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets couldn't outbid the Bears for Keenan Allen? Really?
By Lior Lampert
Many were surprised when all it took for the Chicago Bears to acquire six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers was a fourth-round pick. That move made people wonder why other teams didn’t try to outbid Chicago for a proven and talented veteran pass-catcher.
The Bears aren’t the only team who could’ve stood to benefit from trading for a player of Allen’s caliber, such as the New York Jets, who reportedly explored the idea of pursuing the star receiver before ultimately missing out on an opportunity to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers a dynamic weapon who can line up opposite Garrett Wilson.
NFL Rumors: Jets, Chargers discussed Keenan Allen trade
The Jets and Chargers had a conversation about a potential trade for Allen before he dealt to Chicago, but “no serious offers” were made, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Russini notes that the Houston Texans were another team aside from New York and Chicago that expressed interest in Allen’s and how they were particularly close to pulling off a trade. Alas, the Bears made the best offer to the Chargers -- and the rest is history.
Entering the final year of his contract with a $23.1 million cap hit, Allen could’ve been an ideal flier for the Jets to take on as a short-term rental for a team that has pushed their chips all-in on their quarterback, who is entering his age-41 season while coming off season-ending torn Achilles injury he suffered in 2023.
Allen’s expiring contract aligns nicely with New York’s current timeline. It would’ve given Rodgers a reliable veteran receiver to pair with Wilson as the team pursues a Super Bowl in 2024 while also allowing them to preserve financial flexibility beyond next season, so it’s shocking to hear the discussions between the Jets and Chargers were only exploratory.
Despite missing the final four games of 2023 due to a heel injury, Allen enjoyed a career year. He set a Chargers franchise record for receptions in a season (108), which he turned into 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.