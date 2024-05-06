Jets plans to protect Aaron Rodgers in draft would’ve changed for only one player
The New York Jets had a very successful first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Not only did their pick of Olu Fashanu make sense to protect Aaron Rodgers, but Joe Douglas was able to steal a couple of picks as well by trading back and still getting his guy.
Fashanu won't start on Day 1 for the Jets if everything goes to plan, but he's still an important piece for them in 2024 and beyond. He can step in if the injury-prone Tyron Smith goes down, and can improve to be even more NFL-ready in 2025 if he isn't needed in 2024. Both Smith and Morgan Moses, New York's starting offensive tackles, are on one-year deals.
While the Fashanu pick makes a lot of sense, he wasn't the only one who would've fit on this Jets team. If this one player fell to them, their decision to select Fashanu would've been a lot harder.
Jets plans to protect Aaron Rodgers would've changed if Rome Odunze was available
Here's what SI's Albert Breer had to say about the Jets taking Fashanu, and how they could've possibly moved off of that plan in the right scenario:
"All of that made the decision pretty simple for the Jets. The one who’d have complicated it for New York was Washington WR Rome Odunze. When the Bears took Odunze, the pick became academic."
The way the draft board played out, New York was deciding between Odunze and Fashanu at No. 10. Odunze would've been a seamless fit with the Jets alongside Garrett Wilson and new signee Mike Williams, but the Chicago Bears wound up taking him at No. 9.
While Fashanu makes a lot of sense, Odunze is a player who could've stepped in on Week 1 without disaster striking. He could've given Aaron Rodgers a receiving core capable of outperforming any other team any given week. Alas, the Jets never got the chance.
Again, Fashanu is a worthwhile selection who can step in if there's an injury and can be an important piece for the future, but with 2024 being an all-in year for the Jets, Odunze would've been more of an all-in type of move. It's a shame Joe Douglas never got the chance to take him.