NFL rumors: Jim Harbaugh return, Chiefs make deadline decision, NFC East trade talk, more
- The NFC East could be one of the busiest divisions of NFL trade season
- The Chiefs have made one big decision in regards to deadline trades
- A Jim Harbaugh return presents challenges
By Josh Wilson
Chiefs have made up their minds on 2023 NFL trade deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs traded for Mecole Hardman, reuniting with the receiver who played his first five years in Kansas City before signing as a free agent with the New York Jets this offseason. It sounds like, barring major changes, that will be the only move the Chiefs make this season.
Dianna Russini reported that the Chiefs, among several other teams, appear to be standing pat at the deadline this year.
That means the Chiefs are content with their receiving weapons for Patrick Mahomes, despite the lack of an emergence of a clear top-tier wide receiver threat. Tight end Travis Kelce has been the most-used target in terms of total throws and yards for Mahomes. The players occupying actual receiving spots on the field have largely provided a by-committee approach with various receivers stepping up for big weeks here and there as needed and based on matchups.
While that might give Kansas City fans some anxiety, the lack of a clear No. 1 receiver perhaps gives Kansas City an advantage. They can game plan more specifically for their opponent and feature whichever receiver provides the best schematic matchup week-in and week-out, without fear of needing to get a clear WR1 involved just for the sake of targets.
Right now, the Chiefs offense is very low-ego, essentially.
Would this work with any quarterback/coach other than Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid? I have my doubts. But so far, it's not proving to be a big problem for Kansas City who sits 6-1 on the season.