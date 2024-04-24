Jim Irsay isn't ruling out selecting son of Colts legend in NFL Draft
Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to keep the Harrison family all-Indianapolis.
Like father, like son. Don't be surprised if it happens on draft night with the Indianapolis Colts. Just ask Jim Irsay about it. He hasn't ruled it out.
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of the legendary Colts Hall of Famer. The elder Harrison made a name for himself with the Colts coming out of Syracuse en route to a Super Bowl championship and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Irsay disclosed to Fox59 in Indianapolis that the Colts have a strong desire for Harrison Jr., although it may be challenging to secure him, given his high draft projection and currently where the Colts are slated to select. Irsay emphasized that the Colts are keeping all options open and are prepared to explore different avenues.
Colts won't rule out huge trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr.
If indeed young Marvin goes to Indianapolis, the shoes of his father are quite large and filling them is no easy task. Over 1,100 catches and 14,000 yards in 13 seasons with the Colts. That's no easy task to fill, although if the elder Harrison wants to see someone eclipse his records, his son doing so is perfectly acceptable.
The Colts could also opt for other talented pass catchers available at their current draft position, such as LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. or Georgia's Brock Bowers, although the latter is likely to be selected in the Top 10 and well before the 15th pick, where Indianapolis currently resides. Being in the middle of the first round is a tough spot to be in, but if the front office plays the game right, then all will be well.
The thought of Marvin Harrison Jr going to the Colts and helping the trajectory of Anthony Richardson is appealing on the surface and would make for a good story, but this isn't Draft Day the movie. This is real life. However, don't be surprised if the Colts were to engineer a blockbuster deal to go up and select the former Buckeye and have him take on his father's legacy.