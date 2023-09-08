NFL Rumors: Predicting the next 5 highest-paid QB contracts after Joe Burrow deal
The Cincinnati Bengals made Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history. These QBs could be next in line.
NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow set the QB market, and Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa could cash in
Tua Tagovailoa is set to become a free agent in 2025. There are lingering concerns about Tagovailoa's longevity after he suffered multiple head injuries last season, but the Dolphins offense was in rare air when the Alabama product was on the field. Tagovailoa led the NFL in yards per completion, touchdown percentage, and QB rating. When he's right, few are better.
The Dolphins have already invested serious capital in Tagovailoa's supporting cast. Tyreek Hill is one of the highest-paid receivers in football and Jaylen Waddle was a top-10 pick. The Dolphins have also been in the market for disgruntled Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, another potentially expensive weapon to elevate the offense around Tagovailoa.
If Tua can put together a healthy season and the Dolphins make the playoffs, it will be hard to avoid a lucrative extension. Miami doesn't have a successor on the roster and Tagovailoa is the perfect deep-ball artist for Mike McDaniel's inventive offense.
He completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions in 13 games last season. At 25 years old, there's plenty of time for Tagovailoa to put his injuries behind him and carve out a long, fruitful career. There's no doubt the Dolphins would like for Tagovailoa to achieve his NFL success in South Beach.