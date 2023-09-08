NFL Rumors: Predicting the next 5 highest-paid QB contracts after Joe Burrow deal
The Cincinnati Bengals made Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history. These QBs could be next in line.
NFL Rumors: Matter of when, not if Jaguars will sign Trevor Lawrence to big extension
It took Trevor Lawrence a minute to find his footing in the NFL, but the former No. 1 pick out of Clemson is well on his way to professional stardom. The Jacksonville Jaguars will hope to ride the wave to postseason success. Lawrence is still 23 years old, with another decade-plus of NFL success on the docket.
The Jaguars aren't known as big spenders, but a team doesn't target Lawrence on draft night without the intention of developing him into a star and keeping him around long term. Lawrence is a considerable financial draw for Jacksonville and a ticket to long-term relevancy. Now in the penultimate year of his rookie contract, it's only a matter of time until Lawrence gets his payday.
A year removed from leading the NFL in interceptions as a rookie, Lawrence's sophomore season was a marked step in the right direction. He appeared in all 17 games and captained Jacksonville to a wild card berth, going 9-8 under center with 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions (less than half of his rookie-season total) with a 62.9 completion percentage.
The Jaguars bolstered Lawrence's supporting cast over the summer, most notably with the acquisition of the recently reinstated Calvin Ridley. With a new No. 1 receiver in the mix and an elite running back supporting him, Lawrence is well positioned for another leap in production. With it, expect a sizable leap in payment, too.