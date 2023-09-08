NFL Rumors: Predicting the next 5 highest-paid QB contracts after Joe Burrow deal
The Cincinnati Bengals made Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history. These QBs could be next in line.
NFL Rumors: Josh Allen is due for another big payday from Bills
The Buffalo Bills signed Josh Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension a couple years ago. At the time, it was historic in its own right. But, with Burrow, Herbert, Jackson, and Hurts all upping the market, it's only right for Allen to be next in line for another considerable boost in annuel value.
His contract has a potential out ahead of the 2026 season. There's ostensibly no rush for the Bills, but it's unwise to risk upsetting a foundational piece like Allen. If he demands a reworked extension worth at or above Burrow's current annual value, the Bills would have little choice but to concede.
Allen is widely considered the second-best QB in the NFL and he's still 27 years old. He's the ultimate dual threat quarterback, blessed with unreal arm talent and improvisational skills that keep defenses relentlessly in flux. Allen can generate yards under the most improbable of circumstances, regularly using his legs to extend plays or even to rip off big gains down the sideline.
Last season was a superstar-level masterclass from Allen. In 16 regular season games he completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He added another 762 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The Bills went 13-3 with Allen under center, emerging as a primary threat to Kansas City in the loaded AFC. Allen is on the shortlist of players who absolutely deserve to approach or exceed Burrow's current contract.