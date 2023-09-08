NFL Rumors: Predicting the next 5 highest-paid QB contracts after Joe Burrow deal
The Cincinnati Bengals made Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history. These QBs could be next in line.
NFL Rumors: Chiefs could reset Patrick Mahomes' contract amid changing QB market
Patrick Mahomes signed a record 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs in 2020. He's making an average of $45 million annually and Kansas City theoretically has him under contract through 2031. So, why worry about giving him another, more expensive contract?
Well, because he's Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs GM Brett Veach has said he will monitor the evolving QB market as it relates to his prized superstar. Mahomes is the best player in football, a generational talent who has already delivered two Super Bowls to Kansas City. If he wants a raise, the Chiefs ought to oblige. There's no reason to rock the boat.
Mahomes has been remarkably selfless, opting multiple times to restructure his contract to help Kansas City pay teammates and keep the roster intact. Despite his benevolence, however, the Chiefs still haven't budged in contract talks with DPOY candidate Chris Jones. If Mahomes' flexible contract can't free up enough room to sign Jones outright, it's only a matter of time until he asks for a contract more in line with his value as the NFL's No. 1 asset.
Kansas City probably has time and breathing room here, but Mahomes is the créme de la créme. He's under contract for another eight years, but that number means very little in the league's rapidly changing market. Burrow just set the bar very high. He's great, but he's not $10 million more than Mahomes per year great. One has to imagine another record-breaking deal is in Mahomes' future.