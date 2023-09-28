NFL rumors: Jonathan Taylor trade, dark horse Jets QB trade target, Joe Burrow's high-profile calf advisor
- Joe Burrow talked to Aaron Rodgers about his calf injury
- An interesting veteran floated as a Zach Wilson replacement
- Jonathan Taylor still wants to be traded
By Luke Norris
NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow hit up Aaron Rodgers on dealing with a calf injury
Joe Burrow certainly hasn't looked like himself through the first three weeks of the season, completing just 55.4% of his passes with two touchdowns and two picks during the Cincinnati Bengals' 1-2 start.
Of course, some of his woeful play can be attributed to the lingering calf injury he suffered during the early days of training camp, an injury he reaggravated in Cincy's Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Despite the pain, however, Burrow hit the field in Week 3 and led the Bengals to a 19-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
And perhaps one of the reasons he was able to gut it out was some advice he got from another quarterback who's dealt with calf injuries during his career, that being none other than Aaron Rodgers.
Burrow told ESPN that he and Rodgers connected last week and that the four-time NFL MVP has been extremely helpful.
"He's dealt with calf issues his whole career and wanted to use him as a resource and get his thoughts, what he might have done," said Burrow. "He's been through it, done that. And he was great about it."
Rodgers confirmed the conversation during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and stated how impressed he was by Burrow's performance.
"For him to tough it out, I don’t think that people realize how much pain and limited mobility he was in," Rodgers said. "But for him to gut it out . . . and to make enough plays to win, like I texted him, that’s what great competitors do. They show up and play through the pain and don’t make it a big deal."
Barring any setbacks, Burrow should be even stronger for the Bengals' Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.