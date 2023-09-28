NFL rumors: Jonathan Taylor trade, dark horse Jets QB trade target, Joe Burrow's high-profile calf advisor
- Joe Burrow talked to Aaron Rodgers about his calf injury
- An interesting veteran floated as a Zach Wilson replacement
- Jonathan Taylor still wants to be traded
By Luke Norris
NFL Rumors: Ryan Tannehill to the New York Jets to replace Zach Wilson?
To put it mildly, Zach Wilson hasn't played good football since taking over for Aaron Rodgers just four plays into the New York Jets' first offensive drive of the 2023 campaign.
Sure, he helped Gang Green to an emotional upset win over the Buffalo Bills that night. But the Jets have taken two straight defeats since, and Wilson has been one of the big reasons why, completing just 47.6% of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.
Despite the fact that Robert Saleh maintains that he'll continue to stick with Wilson through thick and thin, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning as several big names have been floated out as possible replacements, including the likes of Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan, and Carson Wentz, among others.
In the same column mentioned in the previous slide, Jeremy Fowler threw somewhat of a dark-horse candidate into the mix: Ryan Tannehill.
As the Titans may end up benching the one-time Pro Bowler sooner rather than later to give Will Levis his shot, this actually might make sense.
Fowler pointed out how Tannehill would cost less than Cousins and also how Tannehill also already has a connection in New York as the Jets' pass game coordinator is Todd Downing, who spent four years with the Titans, two as the tight ends coach and two as the offensive coordinator. So Tannehill would seemingly be quite comfortable with the Jets' offense.
But, again, Saleh seems committed to Wilson and apparently has no interest in bringing anyone else in. But if Wilson continues to play poorly, Saleh still has his own employment status to consider. So we'll see how this plays out.