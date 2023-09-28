NFL rumors: Jonathan Taylor trade, dark horse Jets QB trade target, Joe Burrow's high-profile calf advisor
- Joe Burrow talked to Aaron Rodgers about his calf injury
- An interesting veteran floated as a Zach Wilson replacement
- Jonathan Taylor still wants to be traded
By Luke Norris
NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor "still doesn't want to play for the Colts"
Despite not having disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor in uniform the first three weeks of the season, the Indianapolis Colts haven't really missed him much during their surprising 2-1 start as Zack Moss has performed well.
And while Taylor is eligible to return from the PUP list following Indy's Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that the 2021 First-Team All-Pro "still doesn't want to play for the Colts," also stating that the Colts "still don't want to give him a long-term contract."
Unhappy with his current contract situation, Taylor requested a trade during the preseason and was permitted by the team to attempt to find a suitable trade partner. As we all know, he was unsuccessful in his quest and was placed on the PUP list with an ankle injury, leaving him ineligible to play the Colts' first four games of the season.
But even when Taylor is able to suit up, Graziano says he wouldn't be surprised "if his first game of the season was in a different uniform," clearly believing that the Wisconsin alum will be dealt before the NFL trade deadline on October 31.
Given the season-ending injury to Nick Chubb, Graziano thinks the Cleveland Browns "might end up being more motivated to make a deal than they want us to believe."
Jeremy Fowler agreed that the Browns make sense but doesn't believe Jonathan Taylor is going anywhere, saying he doesn't "see a team that's clamoring to give up a Day 2 pick for a running back."
The Colts will obviously have to make a decision soon and may have to accept an offer lower than the value for which they're looking. Otherwise, they run the risk of getting nothing and just letting Taylor hit free agency following the season.