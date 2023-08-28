NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor trade shaping up quickly with 2 buyers
It increasingly feels like the Colts will move Jonathan Taylor, but where?
The 2023 NFL preseason is complete, which means it's crunch time for the Colts and teams interested in trading for Jonathan Taylor to get a deal done ahead of the cut deadline.
The All-Pro running back is on the trade block after an offseason dispute with the Colts, who now look set to part ways before Taylor hits free agency.
Taylor is one of the most productive backs in the league right now. He led the NFL with 1,811 yards and 18 in 2021. An injury limited his output last season but he's still a dangerous weapon teams with a need at running back should be jumping to add.
And it looks like the Colts have two teams ready to bite.
I'm told at this hour, at least two teams are still actively working to construct a trade for RB Jonathan Taylor --respectively making substantive offers--and are mutually willing to give Taylor a market contract, per source," Josina Anderson tweeted on Monday.
Since Anderson didn't name the two teams, there are two questions that need asking: 1. Which teams are involved in trade talks and 2. What is a "market contract" for Taylor?
Jonathan Taylor trade: 2 teams willing to give market contract to running back
The Dolphins have been long considered an active player in the Taylor sweepstakes. It's even been reported that they had a trade offer for Taylor rejected. So that's an obvious connection.
Oddsmakers have listed Miami as the favorite to land Taylor, but teams like the Bears, Ravens and Buccaneers have also been featured highly in the odds.
The Eagles have been proposed as a trade partner for the Colts here as well.
While we don't know exactly which teams are involved, the picture isn't totally out of focus.
As for market value, that's far more difficult to suss out. The subject of running back salaries was what broke the relationship between Taylor and the Colts in the first place.
What is market value? Christian McCaffrey is the highest-paid running back in the league with an average salary of $16 million but this offseason has shown that teams are not willing to dole out that kind of money to rushers — the position is seen as too easily replaceable with younger players on cheap rookie deals.
Saquon Barkley agreed to a franchise tag deal that will pay him $10 million this year. Josh Jacobs just got $11.8 million for one year from the Raiders.
Taylor is seeking an annual salary "between $14 million and $15 million," per Mike Jones of The Athletic (subscription required).
We'll have to find out if any teams are actually willing to match that contract demand.