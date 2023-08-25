NFL Rumors: New Jonathan Taylor trade suitors, Cowboys-Chiefs draft deal, more
NFL Rumors: The Colts turned down a Jonathan Taylor trade, but 2 more teams remain. The Cowboys and Chiefs draft deal that wasn't. What the Josh Dobbs trade means.
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: The Colts turned down a Jonathan Taylor trade, but more suitors remain
Per the Miami Herald, the Indianapolis Colts have turned down the Dolphins trade offer for Jonathan Taylor. It's unknown exactly what was offered for Taylor's services, but Miami remains engaged on the trade front with Indy.
The Dolphins emerged as potential favorites to land Taylor shortly after the Colts chose the nuclear option, allowing Taylor's representatives to seek out a trade. FanSided's Christopher Kline engineered his own trade offer for Taylor, which revolved around RB Jeff Wilson Jr. and two draft picks (a 2024 second rounder and 2025 third rounder). While the Colts are holding out hope for a first-round selection, this is essentially the equivalent.
Along with the Dolphins, the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos reportedly have interest in Taylor, among other teams. While coming off an injury, Taylor is arguably the best running back in football when healthy. It's an indictment of the position itself that he cannot receive a contract extension from Indianapolis, a team with a rookie QB which ought to thrive in the running game.
Were Miami to covet draft capital instead of a player like Wilson Jr. who would add to their backfield mix, then FanSided's Cody Williams has an option: a package of four draft picks. The selections, per Williams, would be a 2024 second-round pick, 2024 fifth-round pick, 2025 second-round pick and 2025 fourth-round pick. This might be a little steep from Miami's perspective, but if the Colts actually have multiple teams bidding against each other, then the price should be that high.