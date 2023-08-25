NFL Rumors: New Jonathan Taylor trade suitors, Cowboys-Chiefs draft deal, more
The Colts turned down a Jonathan Taylor trade, but 2 more teams remain. The Cowboys and Chiefs draft deal that wasn't. What the Josh Dobbs trade means.
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Josh Dobbs trade hints at life with Kyler Murray for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals acquired Josh Dobbs from the Cleveland Browns this week, which likely says more about Kyler Murray than either of the teams involved. Per Pro Football Network, the Cardinals may be preparing to be without Murray all season.
"According to some close to the situation, the Cardinals are telling people privately that Murray is more than likely not expected to play this year. It’s been quite the change of direction for Murray after signing his five-year, $230.5 million extension in July 2022 — which at the time was more than what Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers all earned this offseason," Pro Football Network's Lorenzo Reyna wrote.
While there's still a possibility Murray plays late this season, his contract is another issue entirely. If Arizona plays this right, they'll end up with a top-5 pick in next year's draft, and could theoretically trade Murray and his expensive contract elsewhere in a full-fledged rebuild. It would sting in the short-term for Arizona, but the draft capital they would receive could provide a quicker competitive path than building around an injured Murray.
Dobbs, meanwhile, has some familiarity with the folks in charge in Arizona. Dobbs was with Cardinals OC Drew Petzing in Cleveland, and the two got along well. Dobbs knows his offense, and will compete with the likes of Colt McCoy and rookie Clayton Tune for the starting job. The other two players have a head start, but should they struggle in the regular season, Dobbs can offer a quick fix.
There are plenty of looming questions in Arizona ahead of the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, and for good reason. The Dobbs trade provided a hint.