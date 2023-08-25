NFL Rumors: New Jonathan Taylor trade suitors, Cowboys-Chiefs draft deal, more
NFL Rumors: The Colts turned down a Jonathan Taylor trade, but 2 more teams remain. The Cowboys and Chiefs draft deal that wasn't. What the Josh Dobbs trade means.
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: The Cowboys-Chiefs NFL Draft day trade that wasn't
The Dallas Cowboys had a tough time choosing between Mazi Smith and Matthew Bergeron in the NFL Draft, as a new documentary takes us inside their 2023 NFL Draft war room.
Dallas seemingly had an offer on the table from the Kansas City Chiefs, as the video suggests, that would have provided them with an additional third-round pick to move back. However, Jerry Jones and Cowboys brass were not confident either player would be available at that draft slot, so they instead selected Smith.
It's unclear who Kansas City was hoping to trade up for. Smith, meanwhile, offers Dallas an interior run stopper they have been missing for quite some time. If the NFL Postseason proved anything, it's that the Cowboys needed to prioritize their run defense this offseason. They did just that with Mazi, one would hope.
While rumors were abound on draft day that the Cowboys were considering selecting a tight end with their pick, it turns out they were focused on the interior defensive line the entire time. The decisive voices in the room were Jones as well as head coach Mike McCarthy, who knew all too well passing on an interior run-stuffer like Smith could come back to haunt them.