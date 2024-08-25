Another suitor emerges for obvious Vikings quarterback reunion
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback situation is less than ideal after JJ McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason, which put an end to his rookie campaign. Sam Darnold is the unquestioned starter -- which was likely the case even before McCarthy went down -- but Minnesota has some questions behind the former first-round pick.
Kevin O'Connell has maintained that the Vikings are confident in both Darnold and Nick Mullens, who assumed the backup spot with McCarthy out long-term. However, that comment defies logic and O'Connell's football IQ, so we can't help but wonder if it's merely coach-speak.
“I think guys are pretty confident in Sam Darnold,” O’Connell told reporters. “I do. When Nick Mullens got his opportunities last year, we were very explosive as an offense. His ability to run the show and really highlight a lot of different aspects of our offense with his understanding is something. That’s why Nick’s here. He’s a guy we really respect and respect his prep and his experience.”
Vikings could bring back Josh Dobbs as added QB depth
An obvious replacement for McCarthy is Josh Dobbs, who has performed well with the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason and played for the Vikings last year. Brandon Allen, meanwhile, has more experience in the 49ers system and thus should take on the backup role to Brock Purdy by the Bay. FanSided's Zach Pressnell drew up a trade package that should be enough to send Dobbs back to Minneapolis, if the Vikings front office is so inclined.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, they might not be the only team in on Dobbs as roster cutdowns near.
Miami Dolphins need more quarterback help, and Josh Dobbs would be a great fit
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins released veteran backup Mike White on Sunday afternoon. White has some starting experience with the Jets, but if he's unable to beat out the likes of Skylar Thompson, his NFL future is in jeopardy (or at the very least he isn't QB2 material).
Expect the Dolphins to add at least one more quarterback to the roster as an emergency option. Dobbs, if he's made available by San Francisco, would be an ideal fit in Mike McDaniel's system and an immediate upgrade over Thompson.
Dobbs had another impressive preseason performance against the Raiders this weekend. If he hasn't done enough to secure the QB2 spot in San Francisco by now, there's little else he can do. As a journeyman QB, Dobbs deserves a chance to put down roots...somewhere. Miami could be that location, especially with the limited depth at the position behind Tua Tagovailoa.
If the Vikings want Dobbs back on the roster, they better act fast.