NFL Rumors: Josh Jacobs has already cost 1 Packers player his job
With Josh Jacobs finding his way to Green Bay, the Packers informed another superstar runner that he will be waived from the roster.
The Green Bay Packers struck a deal with former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs but bid farewell to another runner on the roster in the process.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the team has decided to release running back Aaron Jones as a result of this move, leaving a clear opening for Jacobs to take over as the starter for next season, barring any major changes.
While this news is a bit stunning, it makes sense given how teams usually do not pay two running backs such high salaries considering other areas of need on the team. In this case, it would be the offensive line as David Bakhtiari is out. While Rasheed Walker could step right in, Green Bay may look for another option in the draft.
The Green Bay Packers will undoubtedly feel the absence of running back Aaron Jones, who has been a key playmaker for the team in recent years. Jones has consistently provided a dual-threat presence with his rushing and receiving abilities, making him a versatile weapon in the Packers' offensive arsenal. The playoff win over Dallas was a good example of it.
However, the signing of running back Josh Jacobs brings a new dimension to the Packers' backfield. Jacobs, known for his powerful running style and ability to break tackles, could offer a more bruising and physical presence in the ground game. His downhill running style provides a reliable option for short-yardage situations and helps to wear down opposing defenses, even with AJ Dillon in the fold.
Although Jones's departure is undoubtedly a loss, the signing of Jacobs offers an exciting opportunity for the Packers. The only question now is what will they do with the rest of the roster as they look to build upon last season, where they made the divisional round as a No. 7 seed and took the eventual NFC Champion 49ers down to the wire.