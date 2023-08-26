NFL Rumors: Josh Jacobs won’t follow the Jonathan Taylor trade route
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs won't be requesting a trade, as he will instead report to the team for the start of the 2023 season.
By Scott Rogust
Running backs in the NFL, especially those due for new contracts, haven't received the value from teams they think they are worth. That is why Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts, and the team is giving him until Tuesday to find a team willing to make an offer they can't refuse.
Then, there is Josh Jacobs, who has held out from training camp as he and the Las Vegas Raiders were unable to reach an agreement by the franchise tag deadline. While there were reports that Jacobs was expected to join the team before Week 1, fans may have been skeptical if that would be possible.
Be skeptical no more, fans.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders and Jacobs agreed to an "upgraded one-year deal" worth up to $12 million. This contract will take the place of the $10.1 million franchise tag for the 2023 season.
Josh Jacobs, Raiders agree to terms on contract for upcoming season
In case Raiders fans needed further proof of Jacobs' return, look no further than the running back's message on Twitter. Simply written, "I'm back."
Considering the Raiders and Jacobs were unable to reach an agreement by 4:00 p.m. ET on July 17, they were unable to negotiate a long-term contract. So, it was either play on the franchise tag, renegotiate a contract for the 2023 season, or hold out.
Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants faced a similar situation as Jacobs, as he was given the franchise tag and failed to reach a mutual agreement with the team on a long-term contract. Barkley didn't hold out for very long, as he agreed to a restructured deal for the 2023 season worth up to $11 million. Barkley can receive $303,000 in incentives each for 1,350 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns, and 65 receptions this upcoming season. However, those incentives can be triggered only if the Giants make the playoffs.
Jacobs last year was the NFL's leading rusher with 1,653 yards, while also recording league highs in longest rushing attempt (86 yards) and rushing yards per game (97.2).
The Raiders are looking to make it back to the playoffs this season after a massively disappointing 2022. But, the division and the conference have gotten even tougher on paper. Having Jacobs on the roster and ready to go for the season will certainly help.