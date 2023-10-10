NFL rumors: Justin Jefferson's contract drama could leak into injury rehab
Could Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson be out longer than anticipated due to his contract situation?
By Scott Rogust
The Minnesota Vikings' 2022 season ended poorly, and things haven't gotten any better in 2023. The Vikings' comeback attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 fell short, as they lost 27-20 and now are 1-4 on the season. As if things couldn't get any worse, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during the game. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said he would not rush Jefferson back until he was fully healthy.
On Tuesday morning, the Vikings officially placed Jefferson on the injured reserve, meaning he will miss the next four games at minimum. Without him, the Vikings offense will undoubtedly take a hit. But there is one other thing that could concern the team and fanbase.
ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter brings up a point -- what if the Vikings fall further out of playoff contention and are not a competitive team? Schefter asks, "what is Jefferson's incentive to rush back when he did not land the contract he wanted?" Schefter finalizes his thoughts by saying Jefferson's absence "could last longer than expected."
ESPN insider brings up nightmare scenario for Vikings, Justin Jefferson
Again, these are just hypothetical thoughts from Schefter. But it is a concerning thought for Vikings fans.
Jefferson is under contract for one more season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Considering that he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, Jefferson could very well reset the market and become the highest-paid player at the position. However, the two sides could not reach an agreement on a new deal before this season. Despite this, Jefferson said he wasn't worried and that it would work out, while he would play to help them win a Super Bowl.
Through five games this year, Jefferson hauled in 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns on 53 targets.
With Jefferson out, here are the next four Vikings game that he is scheduled to miss:
- Week 6: at Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 15
- Week 7: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 23
- Week 8: at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 5
Vikings fans will hope that Jefferson will be back immediately after that four-game timeframe. But with Schefter's hypothetical, they could be concerned in the next month of the season.