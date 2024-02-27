NFL Rumors: Justin Jefferson trade update, Chiefs shocking tag, Broncos QB groundwork
- Justin Jefferson trade update
- Chiefs expected to franchise tag L'Jarius Sneed
- Broncos set to meet with QB prospect
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Chiefs could shockingly franchise tag L'Jarius Sneed
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of work to do this offseason if they want to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, including handling the pending free agencies of star defensive tackle Chris Jones and shutdown cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.
Both players are expected to have lucrative market value, and the Chiefs don’t have much cap space, meaning difficult choices must be made.
Kansas City is wasting no time in its decision-making process, with Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame reporting that the Chiefs are “trending toward using the franchise tag” on Sneed.
Verderame notes that while nothing is imminent at this moment in time, there is a “75-80 percent” chance that Sneed ends up being tagged.
Chiefs general manager Brett Beach told reporters that the team will likely be using the franchise tag this offseason to help them maintain their championship core, hinting at Sneed being the likely candidate.
With the recent rise in the 2024 salary cap, the value of the franchise and transition tags increased too. If Sneed is tagged, he will receive a one-year fully guaranteed contract worth $19.8 million.
In 2023, Sneed recorded 78 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 16 games, logging 99 percent of Kansas City’s defensive snaps.
Losing Sneed would be a brutal blow to the Chiefs’ secondary and their prospects of three-peating, leaving them no choice but to franchise tag him if the two sides cannot agree on a long-term contract extension.