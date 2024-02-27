NFL Rumors: Justin Jefferson trade update, Chiefs shocking tag, Broncos QB groundwork
- Justin Jefferson trade update
- Chiefs expected to franchise tag L'Jarius Sneed
- Broncos set to meet with QB prospect
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Latest on Justin Jefferson trade is good news for Vikings
Arguably no player has benefited more from the rise of the 2024 NFL salary cap than Minnesota Vikings All-World wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is in line for a contract extension this offseason.
Even before the cap increase, reports suggested Jefferson was seeking a five-year contract with roughly a $30 million average annual salary, a colossal price to pay for a Vikings team that is far from contention and in quarterback limbo as they sort through 35-year-old Kirk Cousins’ pending free agency as he continues rehabbing his torn Achilles.
All things considered, it has led to speculation that Minnesota could explore the possibility of trading Jefferson for a massive haul and allowing another team to pay him. However, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah shut down any trade rumors involving their superstar wideout.
“That is not something that has ever crossed my mind,” Adofo-Mensah said on the prospect of trading Jefferson, per The Athletic’s Vikings beat writer Alec Lewis.
Jefferson has firmly established himself as arguably the league’s best receiver since entering the NFL in 2020, eclipsing 1,400 receiving yards in his first three seasons in the NFL and earning Pro Bowl nods for each campaign before injuries derailed him in 2023.
Regardless of the injury-marred season, Jefferson still surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, becoming the third player in NFL history to reach that mark despite playing in 10 or fewer games according to the Vikings’ official website.
At 25 years old, the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year has arguably yet to reach his prime. The Vikings would be foolish to move on from such a franchise-altering receiver and Adofo-Mensah is aware of the circumstances.