NFL Rumors: Kadarius Toney's status tells story of Chiefs future beyond Super Bowl 58
Kadarius Toney's Super Bowl status tells us all we need to know about his future with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Few Kansas City Chiefs players made a larger impact in Super Bowl 57 than Kadarius Toney, who played an instrumental role in the Chiefs defeating the Eagles to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Toney caught the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and then a late-game punt return set up what wound up being the winning touchdown in Kansas City's victory.
On the field, Toney's a dynamic talent. There's no disputing that. There's a reason why the New York Giants drafted him with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. There's also a reason why the Chiefs traded a mid-round selection to acquire him even after his rough Giants tenure came to an end.
Still, despite the talent, it looks like Toney can't get out of his own way.
The 25-year-old is one of six Chiefs inactives ahead of Super Bowl 58 according to ESPN's Adam Teicher. Toney appears to be healthy as he was not seen on the injury report, but his being inactive might tell a story of what's to come.
Kadarius Toney's inactive status ahead of Super Bowl 58 tells us what we need to know in regards to his Chiefs future
Toney has not played in a game for the Chiefs this postseason and has not made an appearance since Week 15 when he dropped a pass leading to an interception. That was not the first time Toney had done that this season.
Toney made 13 appearances for the Chiefs this season, recording 27 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown. Underwhelming to say the least, especially when taking into account how subpar the skill position players were for much of the regular season. Poor performance on the field combined with injury woes and Toney stirring drama off the field all led to his inactive status ahead of the biggest game of the year.
We know Toney is talented enough to play in the Super Bowl, but this appears to be a message in regards to his future with the Chiefs. Toney's contract is up at the end of the year, and he's done nothing this season to show that he should be brought back.
Toney's talent will always make him an interesting buy-low candidate for a team in search of help in their wide receiver room, but the injuries, inconsistency, and the antics make him a less-than-appealing target. Where he lands in the future remains to be seen, but there seems to be a very good chance he's played his last snap in a Chiefs uniform.